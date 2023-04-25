German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $30.00

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.00 and last traded at $30.09, with a volume of 9305 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

German American Bancorp Stock Down 6.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.03 and its 200 day moving average is $37.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $861.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.68.

German American Bancorp Increases Dividend

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). German American Bancorp had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $66.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.77 million. Research analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Chris A. Ramsey acquired 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.32 per share, for a total transaction of $47,214.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,709. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,745 shares of company stock worth $58,515. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 47,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 16,664 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 229,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 255,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 49,045 shares in the last quarter. 41.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company. -engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, trust and investment advisory services, and insurance operations.

