GFL Environmental Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share (TSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for GFL Environmental in a report released on Sunday, April 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.10). GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion.

GFL Environmental Stock Up 0.4 %

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$39.00 target price on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.50.

Shares of GFL opened at C$47.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.18, a PEG ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.57. GFL Environmental has a one year low of C$31.57 and a one year high of C$48.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.61.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.46%.

About GFL Environmental

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.