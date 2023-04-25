Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA – Get Rating) were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.08 and last traded at $15.09. Approximately 28,051 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 14,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

Global X Southeast Asia ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average is $14.86. The firm has a market cap of $46.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Southeast Asia ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global X Southeast Asia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Southeast Asia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 7,846.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 10,985 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Global X Southeast Asia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period.

About Global X Southeast Asia ETF

The Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF (ASEA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE\u002FASEAN 40 INDEX index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted and -selected index of the 40 largest and most liquid stocks from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines. ASEA was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

