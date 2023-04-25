Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Rating) were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.60. Approximately 3,670 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 1,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

Gouverneur Bancorp Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $8.76.

Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter.

Gouverneur Bancorp Increases Dividend

About Gouverneur Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gouverneur Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Gouverneur Savings & Loan Association. It is a federally chartered savings and loan association offering a variety of banking products and services to individuals and businesses in its primary market area in southern St. Lawrence and northern Lewis and Jefferson Counties in New York State.

