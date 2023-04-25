Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Rating) were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.60. Approximately 3,670 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 1,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.
Gouverneur Bancorp Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $8.76.
Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter.
Gouverneur Bancorp Increases Dividend
About Gouverneur Bancorp
Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Gouverneur Savings & Loan Association. It is a federally chartered savings and loan association offering a variety of banking products and services to individuals and businesses in its primary market area in southern St. Lawrence and northern Lewis and Jefferson Counties in New York State.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gouverneur Bancorp (GOVB)
- United Parcel Service Delivers A Warning To The Market
- Pulte Homes Is Hosting The Better, More Profitable Open House
- Virios Therapeutics Up 75% on Fibromyalgia Phase 3 Proposal
- A Top Is In For McDonald’s Corporation Stock
- Strong Demand Makes Cleveland-Cliffs an Undervalued Mid-Cap
Receive News & Ratings for Gouverneur Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gouverneur Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.