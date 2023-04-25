Grand Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 835.7% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $42.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.92. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $45.07.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

