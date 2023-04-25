Grand Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Grand Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS VSGX opened at $53.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.