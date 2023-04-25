Grand Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Grand Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,227 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

AGG stock opened at $99.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.00. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.