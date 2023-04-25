Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Given New $9.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.88.

Great Ajax Stock Performance

Shares of Great Ajax stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $11.33.

Great Ajax Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.95%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is -79.37%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Great Ajax by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,315,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 269,557 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 67,179 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 664,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 13,291 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 251,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 323,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 27,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax is an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, invests, and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties.

