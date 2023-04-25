Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJXGet Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

Great Ajax Stock Performance

AJX stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $6.52. 33,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,758. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $11.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Ajax

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Great Ajax during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Great Ajax by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Great Ajax by 502.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 25,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax is an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, invests, and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties.

