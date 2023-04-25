Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADM. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ADM opened at $80.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $70.02 and a 12-month high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.35%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

