Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises 0.9% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IBM opened at $125.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.66. The firm has a market cap of $113.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.65, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.03%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.