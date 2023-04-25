Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,365 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,213,000. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 226,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,368,000 after buying an additional 9,759 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 84,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 35,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 44,821 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.30 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.99 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average of $50.20.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

