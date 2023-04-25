GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology Stock Up 1.3 %

GSI Technology stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89. GSI Technology has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $4.28. The company has a market cap of $38.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Get GSI Technology alerts:

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 49.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of GSI Technology

About GSI Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in GSI Technology by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 409,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 221,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in GSI Technology by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in GSI Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in GSI Technology by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 21.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.