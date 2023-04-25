GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
GSI Technology Stock Up 1.3 %
GSI Technology stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89. GSI Technology has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $4.28. The company has a market cap of $38.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.94.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 49.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of GSI Technology
About GSI Technology
GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GSI Technology (GSIT)
- Medtronic: Reversal In-Play For This High-Yield Stock
- Is it ‘Game Over’ for Roblox After Reporting March Metrics Miss?
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Chip Stocks?
- Will Stratasys Continue to be a Runaway Bride?
- Garrett Motion Inc. Skids on Results: Is it Time to Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.