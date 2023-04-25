Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.45. 2,072 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 9,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Guild from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average is $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guild during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Guild during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Guild by 117.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Guild during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Guild during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 7.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

