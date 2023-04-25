GYEN Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $40.47 Million (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One GYEN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GYEN has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. GYEN has a market cap of $40.47 million and approximately $114,182.77 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GYEN Profile

GYEN’s launch date was February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. GYEN’s official message board is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee.

GYEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

