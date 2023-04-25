Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 12.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roper Technologies Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.08.

Shares of ROP traded down $4.46 on Tuesday, reaching $443.30. The stock had a trading volume of 110,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $431.64 and a 200 day moving average of $425.81. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $487.47.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.683 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

