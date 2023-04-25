Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Buys New Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 286,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,691,000. FOX comprises about 2.6% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of FOX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in FOX by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $615,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 3.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 235.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 195,630 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Insider Transactions at FOX

FOX Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 19.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FOXA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,830. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $37.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 18.32%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

