Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.43.

Raymond James Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of RJF traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.60. 453,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,886. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.50.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at $802,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

