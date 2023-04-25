Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Has $7.80 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries comprises about 2.4% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $7,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 32.8% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 54,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,520,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 737.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,304,000 after acquiring an additional 249,200 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYB traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.67. 471,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,480. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.34 and its 200 day moving average is $88.59.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYB. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.21.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

