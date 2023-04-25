Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Sells 112 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after acquiring an additional 422,281 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 711,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,457,000 after buying an additional 320,491 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,073,000 after buying an additional 302,987 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Republic Services by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 442,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,669,000 after purchasing an additional 298,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,486,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE RSG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.18. 452,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $149.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.00.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.82.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Featured Stories

