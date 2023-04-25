Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Sells 475 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC decreased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Global Payments by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Global Payments Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPN. Truist Financial increased their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.07.

Global Payments stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.03. 406,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $143.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.28%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

See Also

