Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.24.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.19. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.11.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,383,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,462,022,000 after buying an additional 1,241,290 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,366,658 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $526,047,000 after buying an additional 622,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,419,615 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $723,486,000 after buying an additional 198,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after buying an additional 6,815,373 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Halliburton by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

