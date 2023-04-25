Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRSW) Now Covered by Cormark

Cormark started coverage on shares of Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRSW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Hammerhead Energy Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of HHRSW stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. Hammerhead Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.29.
