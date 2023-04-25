Handelsbanken Begins Coverage on GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY)

Handelsbanken began coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised GN Store Nord A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $236.50.

GN Store Nord A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GNNDY opened at $70.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. GN Store Nord A/S has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $124.50.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. The firm operates through the GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. It facilitates communication between people through intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

Featured Articles

