Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.58

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.58 and last traded at $17.68, with a volume of 12917 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HAFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Hanmi Financial from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hanmi Financial Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $529.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.87 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 32.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

Institutional Trading of Hanmi Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAFC. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

