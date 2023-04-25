Head-To-Head Analysis: Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) versus OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI)

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) and Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for OmniAb and Incyte, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OmniAb 0 0 9 0 3.00 Incyte 1 8 5 0 2.29

OmniAb presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 174.73%. Incyte has a consensus target price of $85.43, suggesting a potential upside of 13.53%. Given OmniAb’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OmniAb is more favorable than Incyte.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OmniAb N/A -1.51% -0.40% Incyte 10.03% 11.45% 8.72%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares OmniAb and Incyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

42.3% of OmniAb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Incyte shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Incyte shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

OmniAb has a beta of -0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 189% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Incyte has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OmniAb and Incyte’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OmniAb $59.08 million 7.12 -$22.33 million N/A N/A Incyte $3.39 billion 4.94 $340.66 million $1.52 49.51

Incyte has higher revenue and earnings than OmniAb.

Summary

Incyte beats OmniAb on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OmniAb

OmniAb, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform provides industry partners access to the diverse antibody repertoires and screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates. The company's OmniFlic (transgenic rat) and OmniClic (transgenic chicken) address industry needs for bispecific antibody applications though a common light chain approach, and OmniTaur that features unique structural attributes of cow antibodies for complex targets. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

