HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTMGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. HealthStream had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HealthStream Stock Performance

Shares of HSTM opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.84. The company has a market capitalization of $837.90 million, a PE ratio of 70.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.51.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $85,227.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HealthStream

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in HealthStream by 405.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in HealthStream by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HealthStream by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on HealthStream from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

