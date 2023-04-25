HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. HealthStream had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HealthStream Stock Performance

Shares of HSTM opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.84. The company has a market capitalization of $837.90 million, a PE ratio of 70.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.51.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of HealthStream

In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $85,227.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in HealthStream by 405.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in HealthStream by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HealthStream by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on HealthStream from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

