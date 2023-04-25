Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $33.00 and last traded at $33.25, with a volume of 14448 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.79.

The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $246.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.42 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 24.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Heartland Financial USA

HTLF has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $200,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,340 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,721.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $200,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,280,721.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Engel bought 4,002 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $101,050.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,300.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,293 shares of company stock worth $279,465. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Heartland Financial USA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.52.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

