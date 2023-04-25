Hedera (HBAR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.86 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0598 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.86 billion and $27.91 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00061975 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00038957 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00019323 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006955 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,155,749,078 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,155,749,077.694656 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05916439 USD and is down -1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $26,034,313.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

