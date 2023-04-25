Hedera Price Hits $0.0610 on Major Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.90 billion and $29.17 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0610 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00061910 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00038899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00019412 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006898 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,155,749,080 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,155,749,077.694656 in circulation.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

