Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Trading Down 5.6%

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.85 and last traded at $35.04. Approximately 185,884 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,463,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HP shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.65.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.44%.

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,891,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,634,000 after purchasing an additional 86,545 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,901,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $181,228,000 after purchasing an additional 75,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,281,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,154,000 after acquiring an additional 267,025 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,346,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,311,000 after acquiring an additional 106,430 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,134,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,312,000 after purchasing an additional 282,276 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

