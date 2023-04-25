Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Increases Dividend to $0.59 Per Share

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.5851 per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Hess Midstream has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Hess Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 93.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Hess Midstream to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.2%.

Shares of HESM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.48. 756,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,149. Hess Midstream has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.96.

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $314.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.21 million. On average, analysts expect that Hess Midstream will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

In other Hess Midstream news, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $42,729.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,243.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $42,729.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,243.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 2,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $63,274.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,133.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,786 shares of company stock worth $298,622.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hess Midstream by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,966,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,985,000 after purchasing an additional 659,514 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 6,949.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 526,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,435,000 after purchasing an additional 518,968 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 996,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,907,000 after acquiring an additional 478,894 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 391,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after purchasing an additional 268,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Hess Midstream by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 602,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,077,000 after buying an additional 195,819 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas gathering and compression, crude oil gathering, and produced water gathering and disposal.

