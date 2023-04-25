Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%.

Hexcel has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hexcel has a payout ratio of 19.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hexcel to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Hexcel Price Performance

NYSE HXL opened at $68.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $74.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Transactions at Hexcel

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $40,064.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,289.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $49,917.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,850.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $40,064.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,289.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,722 shares of company stock valued at $676,077 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $500,755,000 after buying an additional 475,375 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hexcel by 838.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hexcel by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,771,000 after purchasing an additional 344,711 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Hexcel by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,476,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,301,000 after purchasing an additional 103,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Hexcel by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,394,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $142,405,000 after purchasing an additional 80,765 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HXL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.13.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

Featured Stories

