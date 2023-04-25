HM Payson & Co. Boosts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 313,742 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 2.1% of HM Payson & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $82,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.5 %

McDonald’s stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $291.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,984,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,725. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $228.34 and a 12 month high of $295.00.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.