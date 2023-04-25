HM Payson & Co. Has $10.61 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.25. 11,812,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,800,113. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.29. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.75.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

