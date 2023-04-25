HM Payson & Co. Has $111.28 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,034 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.8% of HM Payson & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $111,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 9.2% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 14.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group Plc purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $4.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $629.75. 742,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,139,438. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $648.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $619.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $562.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Bank of America raised their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.21.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

