HM Payson & Co. Lowers Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,780 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $12,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 2.8% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in CSX by 1.9% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 19,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in CSX by 4.7% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 8,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,630,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,917,526. The stock has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.51. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

