HM Payson & Co. Sells 2,016 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after purchasing an additional 996,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,892,000 after acquiring an additional 168,444 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,664 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,994,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,238,000 after acquiring an additional 90,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,869,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,044,000 after acquiring an additional 83,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $4.90 on Tuesday, reaching $388.25. 871,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,054,517. The company has a fifty day moving average of $340.55 and a 200-day moving average of $349.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $280.59 and a twelve month high of $390.48. The company has a market capitalization of $368.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

