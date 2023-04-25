Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.45

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$43.45 and last traded at C$43.41, with a volume of 63970 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$43.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HCG shares. Raymond James cut shares of Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.00.

Home Capital Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.61. The company has a market cap of C$1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.99.

Home Capital Group Announces Dividend

Home Capital Group ( TSE:HCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C($0.13). Home Capital Group had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of C$126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$123.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Home Capital Group Inc. will post 5.1053284 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Home Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

