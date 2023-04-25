Hyman Charles D Buys 239 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,496,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,341,000 after purchasing an additional 208,531 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,213,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,882,000 after purchasing an additional 101,287 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,034,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,846,000 after purchasing an additional 78,430 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,456,000 after purchasing an additional 563,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,342,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,683,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $124.71 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $132.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.