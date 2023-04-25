Hyman Charles D Lowers Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hyman Charles D lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,540 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its position in PayPal by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in PayPal by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in PayPal by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.17.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $74.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $103.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

