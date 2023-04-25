Hyman Charles D Purchases New Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Hyman Charles D purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.2% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

ADM opened at $80.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $70.02 and a twelve month high of $98.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 23.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.