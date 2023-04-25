Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $2.34 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,140,000. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $383.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $364.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $276.83 and a 12-month high of $387.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

