Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases New Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.12.

Elevance Health Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of ELV stock opened at $462.92 on Tuesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.02 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The stock has a market cap of $109.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $472.21 and its 200-day moving average is $491.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Recommended Stories

