Ibex Wealth Advisors Sells 1,287 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ibex Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.7% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,667,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its holdings in Pfizer by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,881,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,427,000 after acquiring an additional 120,072 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $1,229,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 80,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 48,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $39.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.22. The firm has a market cap of $225.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.