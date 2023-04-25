Ibex Wealth Advisors Takes Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $292,000. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.03 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $83.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

