ICON (ICX) Price Down 15.1% This Week

ICON (ICX) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One ICON coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001027 BTC on popular exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $277.32 million and approximately $13.83 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 955,221,478 coins and its circulating supply is 955,221,041 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 954,915,421.8466864 with 954,915,063.0898429 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.27595466 USD and is down -4.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $14,236,475.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

