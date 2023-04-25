iExec RLC (RLC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.13 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for $1.55 or 0.00005494 BTC on popular exchanges. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $125.87 million and approximately $4.13 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00008030 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00028261 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019936 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00018784 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,307.24 or 1.00087335 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000113 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.5094012 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $3,401,192.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

