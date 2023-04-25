Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.69 Per Share

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Impact Healthcare REIT’s previous dividend of $1.64. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Impact Healthcare REIT Trading Up 1.5 %

Impact Healthcare REIT stock opened at GBX 97.80 ($1.22) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 97.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.77, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 1.01. Impact Healthcare REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 89.20 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 128.20 ($1.60). The company has a market cap of £405.25 million, a P/E ratio of 2,410.00, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.50) price target on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Insider Activity

Impact Healthcare REIT Company Profile

In other news, insider Simon T. Laffin acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £92,000 ($114,899.46). 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

