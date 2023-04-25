Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $66.75

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $66.75 and last traded at $66.81, with a volume of 71745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.33.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 27.14, a current ratio of 27.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.82 and a 200-day moving average of $94.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.59.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.34). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 55.86%. The firm had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.84%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Industrial Properties

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 41.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.